Telangana Chief Minister nod for notification for 50,000 vacancies soon

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has announced that notifications for about 50,000 jobs would be issued to fill up posts of teachers, police and other department vacancies in the State.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office today, the CM instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to collect the list of number of vacancies in all the departments all over the State for follow up action on notification.

“The primary information suggests that there are about 50,000 vacancies in the State in several departments. We have to fill them up. Teachers and police have to be recruited in thousands. Collect details about the vacant posts in Teachers, Police and other departments. Calculate how many employees are needed for which departments. After getting the number of vacant posts, notifications to fill up these vacancies should be released,” the CM instructed.

Registration

In yet another important announcement, the Chief Minister has instructed the officials concerned to ensure that the Non-agriculture lands and properties registrations are done in a very transparent manner, without any official having any discretionary powers and people are not forced to pay any bribes. The CM directed the officials to prepare and finalise guidelines and rules in this regard.

The CM appointed a Cabinet Sub Committee under R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy’s chairmanship to interact with

all sections regarding finalizing the guidelines on Non-agriculture lands and properties registration.