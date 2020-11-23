Telangana CM announces a slew of sops ahead GHMC polls

Safeguarding nutrition is priority amidst a public health crisis
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
Telangana Chief Minister and TRS Supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao has announced a slew of sops ahead of the GHMC elections to be held on December 1.
He announced waiver of electricity charges for shops, water bills up to the usage of 20,000 litres for households in the GHMC limits apart from waiver of power charges for hair cutting saloons and laundries.
He said those movie theatres, which have been closed from March 2020 due to Coronavirus lockdown, will not have to pay electricity charges till revival of business.
During the day, the Government also permitted cinema theatres to open.
Releasing the TRS manifesto for GHMC polls, the Chief Minister said “Musi river will be linked with the Godavari and developed like the river Thames that flows in London. The Government will work towards a master plan which will make Hyderabad flood-free.”
KCR said that the State has been attracting investments over the years for its inherent strengths and its secular fabric. “It is a secular, happening city and a melting pot. It is a real cosmopolitan city. We should ensure that the growth momentum continues,” he said.
“Both Hyderabad and Telangana have made rapid strides and expect to continue this momentum. The sustained growth was disrupted due to Coronavirus pandemic. However, we hope to bounce back at the earliest and gather momentum,” he said.
“Both national parties, including Congress, have failed in giving proper direction to the country. I am keen to work towards a formation that will bring about this change. Both parties have failed to give proper development and economic agenda,” KCR said.
