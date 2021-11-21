National

Telangana CM arrives in Delhi, to meet PM Modi

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on November 21, 2021

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao   -  PTI

To discuss rabi paddy procurement, water sharing row with Andhra Pradesh.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, along with a few Ministers and TRS MPs, has arrived in Delhi on Sunday night. During his 3-4 day stay in Delhi, he is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Commerce Piyush Goyal and Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

The Telangana Chief Minister, who recently gave an ultimatum to the Centre demanding a clarification whether it would procure rabi paddy or not, would discuss the issue with Piyush Goyal.

As the time for sowing for the next rabi season is fast approaching, the farmers are anxiously waiting for clarity on whether to go for paddy or not.

With the Union Government refusing to buy the paddy grown in rabi, the State Government asks the farmers to shift to alternative crops.

The Chief Minister would also meet the Minister for Jal Shakti, seeking a solution to the row over sharing waters with the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Published on November 21, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Centre-State Relations
rice (commodity)
water rights
Telangana
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like