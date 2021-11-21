Telangana CM arrives in Delhi, to meet PM Modi

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, along with a few Ministers and TRS MPs, has arrived in Delhi on Sunday night. During his 3-4 day stay in Delhi, he is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Commerce Piyush Goyal and Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

The Telangana Chief Minister, who recently gave an ultimatum to the Centre demanding a clarification whether it would procure rabi paddy or not, would discuss the issue with Piyush Goyal.

As the time for sowing for the next rabi season is fast approaching, the farmers are anxiously waiting for clarity on whether to go for paddy or not.

With the Union Government refusing to buy the paddy grown in rabi, the State Government asks the farmers to shift to alternative crops.

The Chief Minister would also meet the Minister for Jal Shakti, seeking a solution to the row over sharing waters with the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.