Telangana CM meets Puri to discuss development of new airports

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao today met Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in Delhi, and requested the Centre to initiate steps for development of airports in the State.
In a formal communication, he told Union Minister that he had taken up the matter with the Prime Minister immediately after the formation of Telangana in 2014 to establish more airports in the state, as it has only one airport at Hyderabad.
Telangana has initiated action for creating additional domestic airports at: Basantnagar, Peddapally district; Mamnoor, Warangal urban district; Adilabad; Jakranpally, Nizamabad district; Devarkadra, Mahabubnagar district; Bhadradri Kothagudem district, based on discussions with the Chairman of Airport Authority of India.
A formal proposal was sent in 2018 for the AAI to give feasibility reports. It was indicated that to begin with only no-frills airports for small aircraft will be developed, which may be expanded in future for commercial operations based on demand.
Though AAI has already taken up the Obstacle Limitation Surface Survey (OLS), soil testing, and other investigations at the sites, and some draft reports that recently arrived, the final reports are yet to be given.
Rao said, “In this connection, I request the Ministry of Civil Aviation to kindly expedite the process and do the required hand-holding with the State government in finalising the sites and getting all statutory clearances on single-window basis so that the State Government can commence the infrastructure work at the earliest for starting the Non-Scheduled Operator's Permit (NSOP) operations with it's own funds.”
During the meet, he also spoke about a letter dated 06.09.2014 written to the Prime Minister on development of new airports in Telangana highlighting that the newly formed State of Telangana requires additional air connectivity for its overall growth.
The Chief Minister had late on Friday met the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and raised issues relating to finances for flood relief work in Hyderabad. He also met Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to discuss irrigation projects and funding related concerns.
