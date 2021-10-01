Telangana CM moots Green Fund

Telangana government will set up a green fund, backed by various charges and donations, to support its flagship greenery programme Haritha Haaram.

Addressing the Assembly on Friday, the Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao said he wanted the people’s representatives to contribute ₹500 each every month. “There are about 184 MLAs, MLCs and MPs in the State. I would like them to contribute ₹500 a month to the fund,” he said.

He also wanted the school students to contribute to the fund. “It is a small sum. The idea is to inculcate a sense of participation in the greenery initiatives,” he said.

“At the time of admission, I would like the primary students to contribute ₹5 each, highschool students ₹15, Intermediate students ₹25, degree students ₹50 and those joining professional courses ₹100,” he said.

He said the government would like to collect ₹50 each at the time of registration of vehicles and properties; and ₹1,000 each from businesses, liquor outlets and shopping establishments when their licences of renewed annually or biennially.