Telangana CM to inaugurate major unit of Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will commission the Konda Pochamma Sagar reservoir, a key project component of the mega Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme.

On Friday, the Chief Minister will be present at the site to witness the Godavari water, pumped up nearly 618 metres and passing through a number of lift irrigation facilities constructed as part of the project, gush in.

The Godavari river water, lifted from various stages, including the Laxmi Barrage (Medigadda), will be pumped into the Konda Pochamma Sagar Reservoir, which is at a height of 618 metres. From Konda Pochamma Sagar, which has a capacity of 15 TMC, through gravity, water will be supplied to the hitherto arid lands, which had no irrigation water facility till date.

The project has been named Konda Pochamma Sagar based on the Konda Pochamma temple located on the borders of the united Medak, Warangal and Nalgonda districts. The Komuravelli Mallikarjuna (Mallanna) temple is also located in the vicinity.

The Chief Minister named the biggest reservoir constructed under the Kaleswaram project as Mallanna Sagar. With Vedic chants, the inauguration will take place amidst the Chandi Yagam, Sudarshan Yagam, Gangamma poojas and other rituals.

KCR and his wife will offer special poojas at Konda Pochamma temple, which is located about 30 km from the project. They will participate in the Poornahuthi as part of the Chandi Yagam.

After the function, the CM will move to his farm house at Erravelli where he will inaugurate Rythu Vedika.

Later, he will reach the pump house, which lifts water to Konda Pochamma Sagar at Markuk, and pujas will be performed in the presence of Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy.

After the puja ceremony, the CM will switch on the pump house and visit the Project Discharge Canal to welcome the Godavari waters.