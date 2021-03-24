Telangana crosses 10-lakh Covid vaccination mark

Telangana completed administering 10 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses on Tuesday, with the Government vaccine centres taking a lion’s share.

Of the 10.10 lakh doses administered so far in the State, Government centres contributed 7.51 lakh doses, with the remaining 2.59 lakh doses coming from private hospitals.

The State has increased the vaccine centres to 630 as it ramped up daily vaccination numbers to 42,750 on Tuesday. It has been averaging about 25,000 doses a day in the last few days and reported a wastage of 0.79 per cent vaccine doses.

“After seeing a spurt in the cases in the last few days, we have seen an uptick in the number of people seeking the vaccine,” a spokesperson of a private hospital said.

“With the Union Government removing the ‘co-morbidity’ requirement for people in the age group of 45-59 years, we are expecting more people to turn up from April 1,” he said.

As positive cases began to rise, the State Government announced temporary closure of all educational institutions, excepting medical colleges, residential schools and hostels, with effect from today.

Recovery rate

Meanwhile, the State reported 431 new positive cases on Tuesday as against 412 the previous day. As many as 228 patients have recovered while two persons succumbed to the infection.

There are 3,352 active cases in the State, which has increased the testing to 70,280 samples, including 63,533 tests in government hospitals.

The State has a recovery rate of 98.34 per cent as against the national average of 95.5 per cent.