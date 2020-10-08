Telangana defers decision on reopening of schools, colleges

The conditions are not yet favourable for reopening of educational institutions in the State from October 15, according to the Cabinet Subcommittee of the Telangana Government.

It may be noted that in the guidelines issued recently, the Centre has said the States can take a decision on reopening educational institutions from October 15.

The cabinet sub-committee formed by the Telangana govt with the state minister of education Sabitha Reddy and others, however, felt that it was not possible to re-open schools, gurukulas, junior and degree colleges from October 15.

A decision in this regard will be taken by the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao after the Dasara and Bathukamma festivals, the committee told newspersons.

The colleges which are under higher education, however, will resume from November 1 in accordance with the guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC).