National

Telangana defers decision on reopening of schools, colleges

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on October 08, 2020 Published on October 08, 2020

The conditions are not yet favourable for reopening of educational institutions in the State from October 15, according to the Cabinet Subcommittee of the Telangana Government.

It may be noted that in the guidelines issued recently, the Centre has said the States can take a decision on reopening educational institutions from October 15.

The cabinet sub-committee formed by the Telangana govt with the state minister of education Sabitha Reddy and others, however, felt that it was not possible to re-open schools, gurukulas, junior and degree colleges from October 15.

A decision in this regard will be taken by the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao after the Dasara and Bathukamma festivals, the committee told newspersons.

The colleges which are under higher education, however, will resume from November 1 in accordance with the guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 08, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.