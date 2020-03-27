Telangana DGP asks cops to ensure smooth run for e-commerce delivery players, truck drivers

E-commerce delivery boys and truck drivers carrying essential commodities can now breathe easy during the 21-day lockdown.

With reports of delivery boys getting thrashed by the police attracting wrath on social media, the Telangana government has stepped into action and asked the police to let the deliveries happen unhindered. It also wanted the trucks carrying essential commodities such as vegetables, fruits and food grains to prominently display what they are fetching into the cities and towns.

Director General of Police (DGP) Mahender Reddy has issued a statement asking all officers in the Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda Police Commissionerates, to allow the e-commerce players take and deliver orders from 6 a.m to 6 p.m.

In its State-wide lockdown order, the State government exempted IT, ITES, e-commerce players and movement of essential commodities from the restrictions. “Allow the delivery boys of e-commerce players such as Milkbasket, Bigbasket, Zomato, Swiggy, UberEats and Spencers during the specified hours,” he said.

He directed the delivery boys to wear the branded outfit to easily recognise them and carry their ID cards and show it to the police on demand. In a separate tweet, the DGP asks the stakeholders in the supply chain sector to prominently display on the windscreens what they are carrying. “It will help the police in properly identifying the trucks and ensure smooth passage,” he said.

He also instructed the police officers on duty to permit return of empty trucks, ensuring hassle-free loading and unloading of the vehicles. “This will help in faster turnarounds,” he said.