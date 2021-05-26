Telangana doctors boycott duties

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
Over 3,000 junior doctors and senior resident doctors in Telangana have decided to boycott emergency duties even as Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has asked them not to go ahead with the strike call at this critical juncture.
The junior doctors have demanded that arrears of incentives announced for Covid duties should be paid from January 2020 and not from January 2021. Besides demanding ex-gratia, the junior doctors have asked the government for a separate Covid care facility to treat the doctors and their families.
At a review meeting held on Thursday, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao appealed to the junior doctors to call off their strike, keeping view of the pandemic situation.
He said honorarium paid to the senior residents and medical students who completed three years of their course by 15 per cent. He directed the officials to provide medical care to the junior doctors and their family members at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS).
“He also instructed the officials to pay the ex-gratia amount immediately as per the junior doctors’ demand,” a Chief Minister’s Office statement said.
