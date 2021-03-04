Telangana doubles number of vaccination centres

Telangana has doubled Covid vaccination centres to 292 on Wednesday from 135 the previous day. There is a significant improvement in acceptance levels by people. As many as 7,203 people took the jab at 171 Government centres, achieving 96 per cent of the targeted vaccination for 7,526 people. “From tomorrow, we are expanding the vaccination programme in the rest of Hyderabad. All the District Hospitals, Area Hospitals and Community Health Centres will start giving the Covid vaccine,” G Srinivas Rao, Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, said.

Meanwhile, several corporate hospitals have begun on the spot registration to get the vaccine.

“We had to wait for two hours as CoWIN site did not open. The site is again going off, but the hospital is going ahead, noting our info manually offline,” Y Murthy, who took the jab along with his wife at a private hospital, said.