Telangana exams row: 1,137 ‘failed’ students promoted

The Board of Intermediate Eduction (BIE), Telangana, has declared the results of re-verification of answer scripts of 3.82 lakh ‘failed’ students.

As per the results, 1,137 students who were declared ‘failed’ in the results announced by the BIE on April 18, have now been declared ‘passed’.

Of these, 552 students wrote second year examinations while the rest appeared for the first year examinations.

The scanning of answer- sheets, which were to be provided to the students as per the direction of the High Court, is under way, with about 19,000 scripts yet to be scanned.

Large-scale discrepancies were reported in the results announced by the BIE on April 18. In the examinations held in March-April, about 8 lakh students appeared, out of whom 3.28 lakh were declared ‘failed’.

Errors in the marks memo, confusion in hall ticket numbers and wrong identification of students, mismatch between marks obtained by students and the cut-off, and other issues triggered major protests by students, parents as well as political parties across the State.

The panel blamed a private firm, Globarena, which processed the results, as well as lack of coordination among BIE officials. Subsequently, re-verificaton of answer scripts of all failed students was taken up by the Board on the directions of the High Court.