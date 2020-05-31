Telangana extends lockdown up to June 30, opens up inter-State movement

Following the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines for extension of the lockdown up to June 30, and phased opening up of various business segments, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday decided to extend the lockdown in the State till June 30 in tune with the Central Government directives.

The Chief Minister held discussions with the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and the Director General of Police P Mahender Reddy and other senior officials against the backdrop of the Centre’s issuing new guidelines on the lockdown.

During the meeting, it was decided to implement the relaxations given to various segments in the guidelines by the Centre in all the areas except in the containment zones.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials concerned to implement strictly the lockdown in the containment zones and wanted the night-time curfew to be implemented from 9 pm to 5 am daily. However, all the shops should be open till 8 pm only.

It was also decided that there would not be any restrictions on the inter-State travel which was not allowed all these days due to lockdown.

Agriculture

In an important announcement, the Chief Minister stated that the crops procurement centres (CPCs) would function till June 8. Initially, the government had decided to open the CPCs till May 31. But due to requests received from several regions, the Chief Minister has instructed the officials to continue keeping open these centres till June 8.

Farmers were urged to get their produce to the centres for selling before the onset of the monsoon.