Telangana floats global tender to procure one crore Covid-19 vaccine

The Telangana Government has floated a global tender for the supply of one crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The State, which pegs the total requirement of 7 crore doses to completely vaccinate 3.5 crore people, wants the vaccine manufacturers to supply one crore vaccine in six months.

The State has so far administered 50 lakh doses, still requiring many doses to vaccinate all the eligible people.

A pre-bid meeting will be held next week.