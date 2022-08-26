Telangana gearing up to support growth in EVs

Telangana government is taking several measures to meet the expected high demand from Electric Vehicles (EV), according to DV Ramakrishna, Project Director, Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation Ltd.

He was delivering a special address on government’s initiatives to strengthen renewable energy sector further in the state at an expert exchange on “Advancing Indo-US Collaboration” under the Renewable Energy Speaker Series in Hyderabad organised by the US Consulate General in Hyderabad and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) here on Thursday.

Increase in demand and growth

Referring to increasing demand and growth in electric vehicles, Ramakrishna said, the state government was trying to meet new demands through expanding renewable energy capacities.

David Moyer, Public Affairs Officer, US Consulate General in Hyderabad said: “By bringing together experts from the private and public sectors in both these countries, we will help each other be better prepared to meet our respective renewable energy goals.”

In his welcome remarks, Vagish Dixit, Chairman, CII, Telangana State Office and Managing Director, ALPLA said, the key to inclusive growth was being shared between the emerging and developed economies.

“The world needs to develop new strategies and partnerships to accelerate growth. India, being one of the world’s fastest growing large economy, offers the world countless reasons to partner in its growth and development,’‘ he added.