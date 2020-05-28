Telangana gears up for locust attack

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z: Clear, but oh, so bassless!
With the threat of a locust attack looming large over the State, the Telangana government has decided to take measures to thwart the attack and minimise damage.
Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao held a review meeting with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and other officers on Thursday to discuss the problem and the likely route the locusts might take.
The State has asked District Collectors and police officers along the borders with Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh to be on high alert.
The State is monitoring the situation; the administration has positioned jetting machines and fire engines to spray pesticides in case the pests enter the State, said the Chief Minister.
The locust army entered the country via Rajasthan and is reportedly flying over Bhandara and Gondia districts of Maharashtra. Initial reports suggest that they are on their way to Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh.
“From there, they might fly to the Northern States,” said a State government official said.
“In case they take a detour and enter Telangana, the officials should take measures to attack them along the border,” Rao said.
He asked the officials to monitor the situation very closely and take measures accordingly.
