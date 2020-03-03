Telangana gears up to tackle coronavirus; rush on for masks

POCO X2 review: Powerful and packing a bunch
Telangana government is gearing up to tackle any possible spread of coronavirus in the State after it registered the first confirmed case.
It may be noted that on Monday, a software professional who returned from Dubai a few days ago tested positive and has been isolated. Today, 45 persons who had come into contact with him have also been quarantined.
According to Etela Rajender, Minister of Health, Government of Telangana, efforts are on to set up exclusive isolation wards in a military hospital here besides at the Chest Hospital and Fever Hospital. “Out of 600 beds available with medical colleges, about 200 beds are being prepared for isolating patients if needed,” he said after reviewing the measures being taken with the high officials here today.
There are also 3,000 beds available in other hospitals in the State capital which can also be made available if situation demands.
Given the climatic conditions in Hyderabad and other parts of the State where higher temperatures generally prevail, the virus has little chance to survive for long, the minister said citing medical experts.
Referring to precautionary measures, the minister advised people to avoid shaking hands and follow personal hygiene.
Meanwhile, residents are rushing to buy face masks to protect themselves from the virus. Enquiries made by BusinessLine in many chemists and drug stores across the city revealed that the sale of masks today was in the range of 300 in some select outlets.
“There is shortage of normal masks which cost ₹6 per piece as lakhs of masks were sent to be used in the Medaram Jatara, the biggest tribal festival of Telangana held last month,’’ said V Prakash, owner of a city-based drug stores. Some have already hiked the price citing shortage. Few customers are seen buying expensive masks costing ₹300 to 350 meant for specialised medical purpose.
The State government has already requested the Centre to send in large number of masks to ensure their easy availability.
