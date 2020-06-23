Telangana Government employees, pensioners to get full pay for June: KCR

However, this announcement by the State is likely to cheer up the salaried and pensioners.

Some of the pensions had also taken up the matter with the Telanngana High Court. The Government had recently passed an ordinance which would allow it to cut the salary payments in view of the difficult financial situation.

Following the natioanwide lockdown announced to check the spread of Covid-19, the State economy had taken a major hit as all the sources of revenue had dried up. This had forced the State Government to announce salary cuts and a cut in pension disbursement amounts.

He also instructed the officials concerned to pay full salaries for this month to all the state government employees and pensioners, according to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office.

After the meeting, he announced that since the state economy is getting better to some extent, the salaries of the state government employees and pensioners will be paid in full for this month.

In a major relief to Government employees and pensioners in Telangana, the State Government has decided to disburse full salary for the month of June.

Please Subscribe to get access to one of our early bird packs. Or click on Free Trial to get 14 days free trial.

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!