Telangana government gives estimate of losses by rain and floods to Central team

The team deputed by the Central Government to Telangana to assess the damage due to the recent rains and floods was informed that the preliminary crop loss was estimated at ₹8,633 crore, loss to roads at around ₹222 crore and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) at around ₹567 crore.

Damage to public infrastructure was enormous and the State government has already made a preliminary assessment of the damage. While final estimates are being prepared, the State government has released ₹550 crore for immediate flood relief. The State has taken all measures to minimise loss of lives and property arising out of the recent floods in the state, State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar informed the Central team.

The five-member inter-ministerial team led by Praveen Vasisht, Union Joint Secretary, was given a Power Point presentation and briefed about the extent of damage caused by the floods in the state. A photo exhibition was arranged to depict the damage caused by the floods.

Officials of the Irrigation Department, Municipal Administration, R&B, GHMC, Water Board, Agriculture, Energy and Panchayat Raj interacted with the Central team and gave an overview of the extent of loss in the state due to the rains.

Officials attributed the flooding to excess rainfall during the last 10 days. Though there were rains in the entire State, excessive damage was caused in and around Hyderabad and districts adjoining the city.

Breaches to three major tanks, coupled with flooding in the Musi river, resulted in the low-level areas being inundated with rain water.