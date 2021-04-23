Telangana govt deploys IAF planes to airlift oxygen tankers to Odisha

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
Following the directions of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, the State government, taking the help of a Defence aircraft, has airlifted eight oxygen tankers to the liquid oxygen plants located in Odisha.
This will enable the planes to bring oxygen to Hyderabad from Odisha. Two C17 aircraft of the Indian Air Force were deployed for the purpose commanded by Wing Commander Chaitanya and Wing Commander Nijhawan.
This move will not only save time but will also help in resolving the oxygen shortage problem in the State to a great extent. It is a first instance when oxygen tankers have been airlifted.
State Minister for Health and Family Welfare Eetala Rajender along with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and other officials were present at the Begumpet airport to oversee the airlifting operations.
With the airlifting of tankers, the travel time is reduced by three days and would also go a long way in seeing that shortage of oxygen for Covid-19 patients at least would be overcome for a few days.
