Hyderabad is going to have a second cricket stadium. The Telangana Government has completed preliminary talks with the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) in this regard.

“We have proposed to them to take up construction of a cricket stadium at Begarikancha (Ranga Reddy district). We are through with preliminary discussions,” Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has said.

Addressing the Assembly on Friday, he said that the Government would provide land if the BCCI agreed to build a stadium with international standards.

He said the Government would bring out a Sports Policy in the next session of the House to promote sports in a big way.

“We would like to construct stadia at each of the Mandal headquarters,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka announced that the government would provide Group-I jobs to boxing champion Nikhat Zarin and cricketer Mohammed Siraj.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit