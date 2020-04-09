Telangana govt sets up 12 Covid-19 ‘containment clusters’ in Hyderabad

As Hyderabad is home for nearly half of the 397 Covid-19 positive cases, the Telangana government has decided to set up 12 ‘containment clusters’ in the city with a collective pool of 89 positive cases.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has set up the clusters in various areas of the city — Ramgopalpet, Sheikhpet, Red Hills, Malakpet-Santoshnagar, Chandrayangutta, Alwal, Moosapet, Kukatpally, Qutubullapur -Gajularamaram, Mayurinagar, Yosufguda and Chandanagar.

Of the 397 total Covid-19 positive cases reported in Telangana by Wednesday, Hyderabad has about 150 cases.

Officials from GHMC, Police, Revenue and Health department workers will have a focussed approach in these clusters to stop spread of the virus.

“Special teams will conduct door-to-door survey and identify people with Covid-19 symptoms. If need be, they will collect samples and send them for testing,” a GHMC official said.

The ‘containment cluster’ approach is gaining currency across cities that are inflicted with the coronavirus. Taken up in areas that reported an unusually high number of positive cases, the plan is aimed at covering virtually all the residents through a survey.

Movement of people is closely monitored in these areas. Roads are fully or partially barricaded to regulate the movement of vehicles.

“Out of 593 people who returned from Markaz (to the city), as many as 63 people were tested positive. About 45 family members have become contacts and got exposed to the virus,” the official said.