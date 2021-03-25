Telangana Govt to fill up 50,000 vacancies: FM

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Even as criticism is mounting on the Telangana Government for raising the retirement age to 61 years, Finance Minister T Harish Rao announced that the Government will soon fill up 50,000 vacancies.
“Notifications for these vacancies will be announced soon,” he said.
Introducing a Bill in the Assembly on Thursday, facilitating the increase in the retirement age to 61 years from 58 years, the Finance Minister contended that the increase in the retirement age will not hurt the job prospects of the unemployed youth.
The Telangana Public Employment (Regulation of age of superannuation) Amendment Bill 2021 was later passed by the House.
“We are going to promote seniors and fill up the resultant vacancies,” he said.
Defending the move to increase the retirement age, he said the idea was to utilise the experience of the senior employees. “The life span has gone up because of better medical facilities,” he said, defending the Government move.
The Minister’s statement comes in the backdrop of protests by students, who have opposed the Government’s move to increase the retirement age. They alleged that the increase would adversely impact the vacancy position.
Scores of students from the Osmania University have called for ‘Chalo Assembly’ to oppose the move. The police intercepted them at the OU gate and took them into custody.
Students took to the social media to oppose the move, saying it would drastically impact their prospects to get government jobs.
“The retirement age has been enhanced to 60 and 62 years in some States. Our party made a promise in the election manifesto. After holding deliberations with employee unions, the government has increased the retirement age,” the Finance Minister said.
