The Telangana Government has decided to establish a yarn depot at Vemulawada, Rajanna Sircilla District.
Commissioner of Handlooms & Textiles and Apparel Export Parks, Hyderabad, has requested the Government to consider the proposal and issue necessary orders for the establishment of a Yarn Depot for the Power loom sector with Telangana State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society Limited (TGSCO) as Nodal agency and also sanction corpus fund of ₹50 crore to run the Yarn Depot for procurement and for keeping required yarn as buffer stocks. Sircilla is a major textile zone having power looms in a decentralised manner creating employment to workers either directly or indirectly.
Aa notice released on Saturday by Shailaja Ramaiyer, Principal Secretary (Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts), Department of Industries and Commerce, Government of Telangana, stated “Government after careful examination of the proposal hereby consider and accord permission for establishment of Yarn Depot at Vemulawada, Rajanna Sircilla District for Powerloom sector with Telangana State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society Limited (TGSCO) as Nodal agency and also sanction Corpus fund of Rs 50 crores.”
The Commissioner of Handlooms and Textiles and AEPS, Hyderabad, shall take further necessary action in the matter.
