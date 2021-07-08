National

Telangana Govt websites not available for two days

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on July 08, 2021

State Data Centre to get a new UPS

All websites and online services run by the Telangana government will not be accessible for two days beginning 9 pm on July 9 to facilitate installation of a new UPS (uninterrupted power supply) unit at the State Data Centre.

All government-run websites and services will not be available during the period when the SDC is shut for maintenance.

“The replacement of the UPS would ensure trouble-free access to online services in the long run. The existing UPS at State Data Centre is unable to sustain for a long period during the power failures or fluctuations,” a government statement said.

Built in 2010, the SDC went live in 2011, allowing the State government and its departments to offer G2C and G2G services.

