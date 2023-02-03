Sticking to the rule book and avoiding making critical remarks against the government, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday read out the speech prepared by the TRS Government.

Addressing the first day of the Budget session of the State legislature, the Governor showered praises on the State Government, listing out various developmental and welfare schemes that are being implemented in the State.

“The inclusive and comprehensive development of Telangana has become a role model for the country. The State is progressing in a phenomenal manner on every front The extraordinary success of the State is due to the skilful administration by the Chief Minister,” she said.

The relationship between the Raj Bhavan and the Chief Minister’s Office is under the weather.

On the advice of the court, the lawyers of the two sides sat together and sorted out the issue. The Raj Bhavan lawyers wanted the Government lawyers to withdraw the petition and include the Governor’s address in the Budget session.

While preparing the Governor’s speech, the State Government deftly answered several of the questions raised by the Governor in the last few years.

Government’s achievements

In her speech, Governor Soundarajan listed how the State Government achieved records in producing food grains, setting up irrigation projects and medical colleges and reviving the school infrastructure.

“There was a time when the State suffered due to power cuts. Today, due to the efforts made and hard work done by my government, there is 24 hours power supply and there is brightness and light everywhere ,” she said.

“There was a time when the entire agriculture sector was distressed, today, the State is able to supply food to the rest of the country and has become the granary of the country,” the Governor said.

“With the supply of free, and high-quality power, the confidence of the farmers has increased. Mission Kakatiya has restored the tanks built during the previous regimes,” she pointed out.

