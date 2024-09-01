In view of the State witnessing incessant heavy to very heavy rains, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy reviewed the situation in the affected areas.

According to an official release, “Specific instructions have been issued to all officials of the important departments to cancel their leaves and join relief and rescue operations immediately in the rain-ravaged districts.”

The officials of the emergency wings have also been asked to send updates on heavy rains at the field level, and authorities have been instructed to take immediate relief measures in the flood-hit areas.

The Chief Minister appealed to people not to venture out of their homes unless it is an emergency.

During the day, the CM and the State Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy directed the irrigation officials to use the flood water from heavy rains for future needs without wasting it. The CM also ordered to lift the flood water in certain areas and fill the reservoirs, where needed.

