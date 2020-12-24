Telangana identifies 1,200 passengers arrived from London

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The Telangana government has launched an exercise to trace and identify the passengers who have arrived here from London in the last few weeks.
Allaying apprehensions on a new strain of Covid-19 found in the UK, the Health Department officials said about 1,200 passengers have been identified so far.
Watch: Surveillance against UK strain intensified at all airports
Telangana Public Health Department Director G Srinivasa Rao asserted that none of the UK returnees have tested positive for Covid-19 so far. “We have decided to trace, test and treat, if need be, all those who have arrived from London since December 9,” he said.
Appealing to all the passengers who came from London to report to the Health Department, he said the State government will send teams to their residences to conduct tests.
Also read: The new coronavirus variant is genetically distinct
Meanwhile, the State reported 574 new Covid-19 cases and 384 recoveries on Wednesday.
In a media bulletin released on Thursday, Srinivasa Rao said two patients had succumbed to the infection.
The State tested 44,516 samples on Thursday. The total recovery rate in the State stands at 97.05 per cent as against the national average of 95.70 per cent.
The State has 6,815 active cases, with 4,487 patients taking treatment at home or institutional isolation.
