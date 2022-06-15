Telangana in Top-10 ‘Global Startup Ecosystems’

Telangana emerged as one of the Top-10 ‘Global startup Ecosystems’ and adjudged the fourth largest ‘Asian Ecosystem in Affordable Talent’, measuring the region’s ability to hire tech talent.

The 2022 Global Startup Ecosystem Report (GSER) by Startup Genome, launched recently, has positioned Telangana in the Top 15 Asian Ecosystems and Top 5 Asian Emerging Ecosystems in Funding.

The ecosystem value (from July 1, 2019, to December 31, 2021) of the region is pegged at $4.8 billion.

“The report felt that access to talent and policy incentives are reasons for a startup to move to Telangana,” T-Hub Chief Executive Officer M Srinivasa Rao has said, quoting the GSER report.

“The start-up community has experienced phenomenal growth across a range of sectors, especially life sciences, AI, Big Data, analytics and agritech,” he said.

“We are poised to further strengthen the overall innovation ecosystem to support this growth sustainably and equitably for all the stakeholders with the prime focus on entrepreneurs,” he added.

The report said that Telangana figured in the Top 20 Asian Ecosystems in knowledge, a category that ranks innovation through research and patent activity in a region.

The report includes ranking of the leading 140 ecosystems, continental insights, and founder-focused articles from thought-leading experts.

The GSER is created in partnership with the Global Entrepreneurship Network, Dealroom and Crunchbase. The 2022 edition provides insights and guidance to public and private leaders on how to foster thriving startup communities.