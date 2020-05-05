Telangana might extend lockdown till end of May

Telangana might go for a lockdown for the remainder of this month, at least in the GHMC area, well beyond the national Lockdown 3.0 ends on May 17.

The State may announce a further lockdown till May end, at least in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchel and Vikarabad district after the concerns expressed by the officials of the Health Ministry are reviewed at a high-level meeting.

Most hotspots in these districts come under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area.

Stating that the situation was alarming in these districts, the Health Ministry officials called for stricter enforcement of the lockdown there.

“Don’t give any relaxations there,” they told the Chief Ministers, K Chandrashekar Rao at a review meeting on Monday.

The review meeting assumed significance as the State cabinet is scheduled to meet later today to take a call on the lockdown.

They said it’s time to implement the lockdown with much more vigour and wanted the Government not to consider giving any relaxations for some more time.

The officials said that Hyderabad and areas in other districts that fall under the GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) area continues to report very high number of Covid-19 cases.

Majority of the cases that are being reported and most of those who succumbed to the virus hailed from the GHMC area.

The official said that of the 1,085 total positive cases reported so far in the State, 66 per cent (717 cases) are from Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchel and Vikarabad districts. About 82 per cent of the 29 patients that succumbed to the infection were also from these districts, they said.

“There is a need to further tighten and implement lockdown in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchel and Vikarabad districts,” a top official of the Health Department said at the review meeting.

“The officials requested the Chief Minister not to give any relaxation in these districts. They said the cases in other districts have come down and the number of containment zones has also been reduced there,” a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office said.

The situation has improved in other districts. Containment zones number also decreased there. In those districts red Zones are becoming Orange zones and Orange zones are becoming green,” the report submitted by the Medical and health department stated.

Out of the 33 districts in the State, three districts never reported a case, while 17 districts had reported zero cases in the last 14 days.