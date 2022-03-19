hamburger

Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao leads delegation to US

BL Hyderabad Bureau | Updated on: Mar 19, 2022
K T Rama Rao, Telangana Industries and IT Minister

K T Rama Rao, Telangana Industries and IT Minister | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

To hold discussions with representatives of various industries during his week-long trip

Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao has left for the United States with a delegation of officials, seeking investments from global firms.

In the week-long trip. the delegation will visit Los Angeles, San Diego, San Jose, Boston and New York and hold discussions with representatives of various industries.

Telangana IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Director (Electronics) Sujai Karampuri, Director (Life Sciences) Shakti Nagappan, Director (Food Processing) Akhil Gawar, and Chief Relations Officer Amarnath Reddy were among the officials accompanying the Minister.

Published on March 19, 2022
Telangana
USA

