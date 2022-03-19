Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao leads delegation to US

Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao has left for the United States with a delegation of officials, seeking investments from global firms.

In the week-long trip. the delegation will visit Los Angeles, San Diego, San Jose, Boston and New York and hold discussions with representatives of various industries.

Telangana IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Director (Electronics) Sujai Karampuri, Director (Life Sciences) Shakti Nagappan, Director (Food Processing) Akhil Gawar, and Chief Relations Officer Amarnath Reddy were among the officials accompanying the Minister.