Telangana nod to vaccines for people over 18 years

The Telangana government has allowed private hospitals to start vaccinations for the 18-44 age group and said companies, institutions and gated communities can organise innoculations those in the age segment.
Now, slots for vaccination can be booked in private hospitals by those eligible.
However, “It is not about allowing them to book slots. It is about availability of Covid vaccines,” an executive of a private hospital said.
The private hospitals had been able to vaccinate only for two days in the last 10 days, owing to the shortage of Covaxin. The State government has stopped supplying vaccines to private hospitals and asked them to procure the doses on their own.
After a gap of 10 days, the government resumed vaccination drive for those who are supposed to take the second dose. With the Central Government increasing the gap to take the second dose of Covishield, there are not many people that are immediately eligible for the second dose.
The Telangana Government, which announced free vaccination for all of its 3.5 crore population, has called for international bids for one crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines. The process, which began on May 21, will be completed in June first week.
The State so far administered 55 lakh doses, with 11 lakh getting the second dose as well.
