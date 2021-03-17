Telangana: Over 80 students test positive for Covid-19

Over 80 students and inmates of a few welfare hostels in Telangana have been tested positive for Covid-19. With reports triggering fears, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has announced in the Assembly on Wednesday that the State Government is taking measures to arrest the spread of the virus.

There has been a steady growth in the number of cases in the State in the last few days. For the second consecutive day, the State tested 60,527 samples on Tuesday.

As many as 247 persons were tested positive, and three persons died due to the virus.

While two minority welfare schools reported about 55 students tested positive, a girls’ school at Mancherial said 30 positive cases.

“We have received reports. We are taking all measures to stop the spread of the virus,” the Chief Minister said.

Meanwhile, as many as 8.18 lakh vaccine doses have been administered so far. This included 6.53 lakh doses given in public hospitals.