Telangana Pay Revision Commission panel submits report

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on December 31, 2020 Published on December 31, 2020

The maiden Pay Revision Commission (PRC) of Telangana has submitted its first report to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar here.

Headed by former bureaucrat CR Biswal, the panel comprises Md Ali Rafat and C.Uma Maheswar Rao. Representatives of various employees associations were present at the time of submission of the report.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has recently formed a committee headed by Somesh Kumar to study the PRC report and discuss it with employees’ unions in the next two weeks.

