Telangana pegs budget 2020-21 at Rs 1.82 lakh crore; gives primacy to agriculture

When children can be seen and heard
An intervention in Agra district gets children back to school
Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao presented an annual budget of Rs 1,82,914 crore for 2020-21 in the State Assembly on Sunday. The budget for last year was at Rs 1.46 lakh crore.
``The budget has been prepared taking into account various ground realities in the economy and reflects the over-all development perspective of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao,’’ the Minister said in his budget speech.
The budget envisages revenue expenditure of Rs 1,38,669 crore and investment expenditure of Rs 22,061 crore. The revenue surplus and fiscal deficit have been projected at Rs 4,482 crore and 33,191 crore respectively.
``Despite recessionary trends, agriculture and farmers’ welfare is being given importance,'' Rao said. The Budget has allocated Rs 14,000 crore for the `Rythu Bandhu’ programme, which gives the farmer Rs 10,000 per acre for input costs.
Under a loan waiver scheme , all loans below Rs 25,000 will be waived for about 5.83 lakh farmers in the state, for which the budget has made an allocation of Rs 1,198 crore.
