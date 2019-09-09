Telangana public debt outstanding mounts

The outstanding public debt of Telangana has been put at ₹2.03 lakh crore in 2019-20 in the Budget Estimates for 2019-20, constituting 21.39 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP). This is up from ₹1.80 lakh crore in the revised Budget estimates for 2018-19. It constituted 20.77 per cent of the GSDP.

While loans from all other heads such as those from Central and autonomous bodies remained the same, the Budget estimates for the current year pegged an increase of ₹25,000 crore in the open market loans.

The per capita income of Telangana has increased to ₹2,05,696 in 2018-19 from ₹1,80,697 crore in the previous year, showing a growth of 13.8 per cent at current prices. Telangana’s per capita income far exceeds that of the national figure of ₹1,26,406 in 2018, which is 10 per cent more than what the country registered in 2017-18.

Telangana’s Social-Economic Outlook for 2019 said the per capita income in the State has doubled over the last seven years. “In 2011-12 (before the State was bifurcated) the per capita income was only ₹91,121,” it said.