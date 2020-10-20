Telangana rains: Delhi government dontates ₹15 crore

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a donation of ₹15 crore to Telangana to take up relief operations.

“Floods have caused havoic in Hyderabad. The people of Delhi stand by our brothers and sisters in Hyderabad in this hour of crisis,” Kejriwal said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has called Kejriwal and thanked him for offering financial help.

On Monday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Karuppa Palaniswami announced that his government would send ₹10-crore relief material to flood-hit Telangana.