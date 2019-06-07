Telangana all charged up about giga-scale li-ion battery unit

Bye-bye business, says Ma
Telangana Chief Secretary S K Joshi has reiterated the State Government’s commitment and readiness to establish a Giga-Scale Li-ion battery manufacturing plant in the State.
During a Video Conference held today by Amitabh Kant, CEO of NITI Aayog, the Chief Secretary has stressed why Telangana is ideally suited for hosting 5 GWh capacity battery manufacturing plant as envisioned by the Government of India. Joshi explained that Telangana has readily available land bank of 200 acres close to the airport and Outer Ring Road and is ready to supply power and water at discount. It is also provide access to skilled workforce.
The Central Government has recently set up a National Mission on Transformative Mobility and Smart Storage comprising of an Inter-ministerial Steering Committee of Secretaries headed by CEO of NITI Aayog. The Telangana State believes it qualifies meeting all the criteria for selection including single window mechanism under TS-iPASS, encumbrance free land, trunk infrastructure, access to adequate utilities at rational rates, including subsidies and incentives to ancillary units.
Telangana has a proactive and business-friendly electronics manufacturing policy in the country and hosts India’s largest electronic manufacturing cluster close Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. Amitabh Kant congratulated S K Joshi on his expression of interest to host accommodate the Giga-Scale Li-ion battery manufacturing plant and said around 5 states in India would be chosen for this initiative.
He also said that States should create demand as per the Government of India mandate of converting all 3-wheelers in India to electric by 2023 and converting all 2-wheelers to electric by 2025. These incentives should include soft loans to State Discoms, rooftop installations and microgrids.
