Telangana registers 1,811 new cases, 13 deaths

As many as 13 persons have succumbed to Covid-19 in Telangana, taking the total number of deaths due to the viral infection to 505.

The total number of Covid cases in the State has crossed the 60,000-mark. The State reported 1,811 new positive cases, G Srinivasa Rao, Director of Public Health Department (Telangana), has said.

About 821 patients have recovered taking the total number of recoveries to 44,572 (out of the total number of 60,717 cases). This takes the recovery rate (total number of people recovered versus the total number of positive cases) to 73.4 per cent as against the national recovery rate of 64 per cent.

The fatality rate in the State (total number of deaths versus total number of positive cases) is put at 0.83 per cent as against the national average of 2.26 per cent.

According to the media bulletin released on Thursday, the State tested 18,263 samples on Wednesday, with reports of 848 people are awaited. About 10,000 patients are under home or institutional isolation.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported 521 new positive cases on Wednesday, followed by Rangareddy district with 289 and Medchal district with 151 cases.

Srinivasa Rao has said that 14,893 beds, including 1,351 ICU (intensive care unit) beds and 2,287 beds with oxygen supply are available for Covid-19 patients in different government hospitals.