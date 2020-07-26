Telangana reports 1,593 new Covid positive cases

Telangana has reported 1,593 new COVID-19 cases on July 26, taking the total cases so far to 54,059.

Out of 54,059 cases, 41,332 patients recovered

After 998 patients recovered from the infection on Sunday, the total number of active cases stands at 12,264. It tested 15,654 samples as the total number of samples tested crossed the 3.53-lakh mark.

Eight patients have succumbed to the viral infection, taking the total number of deaths to 463.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area reported 641 cases, followed by Rangareddy district with 171 cases.

New format

The State’s Health Department had not come out with the media bulletin on the Covid status, stating that it would skip it for a day as it was in the process of changing the format.

The new format contains district-wise availability of laboratories and hospitals that collect samples and treat the patients. It also contained the number of beds available for the treatment of Covid patients.

The High Court had expressed its displeasure several times about poor flow of information about the status of the disease in the State. As it hears a slew of public interest litigations (PILs) on various aspects of State’s handling the viral infection, the court asked the Government officials to provide detailed information.

At a recent review meeting, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had directed the officials to provide whatever information the court asked for.

Availability of beds

Out of the total of 17,081 beds earmarked for Covid patients in different hospitals, as many as 14,947 beds are available, including 1,299 intensive care unit (ICU) beds. About 2,350 beds with oxygen supply are available for patients.