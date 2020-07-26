Telangana reports 1,593 new Covid positive cases

Pioneer SAD-835TAB review: A multi-purpose tablet for ‘transportainment’
The detachable Android tablet serves your entertainment, navigation and communication needs -- on the go and ...
Telangana has reported 1,593 new COVID-19 cases on July 26, taking the total cases so far to 54,059.
Out of 54,059 cases, 41,332 patients recovered
After 998 patients recovered from the infection on Sunday, the total number of active cases stands at 12,264. It tested 15,654 samples as the total number of samples tested crossed the 3.53-lakh mark.
Eight patients have succumbed to the viral infection, taking the total number of deaths to 463.
The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area reported 641 cases, followed by Rangareddy district with 171 cases.
The State’s Health Department had not come out with the media bulletin on the Covid status, stating that it would skip it for a day as it was in the process of changing the format.
The new format contains district-wise availability of laboratories and hospitals that collect samples and treat the patients. It also contained the number of beds available for the treatment of Covid patients.
The High Court had expressed its displeasure several times about poor flow of information about the status of the disease in the State. As it hears a slew of public interest litigations (PILs) on various aspects of State’s handling the viral infection, the court asked the Government officials to provide detailed information.
At a recent review meeting, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had directed the officials to provide whatever information the court asked for.
Out of the total of 17,081 beds earmarked for Covid patients in different hospitals, as many as 14,947 beds are available, including 1,299 intensive care unit (ICU) beds. About 2,350 beds with oxygen supply are available for patients.
The detachable Android tablet serves your entertainment, navigation and communication needs -- on the go and ...
In Himachal Pradesh, the scheme comes as a breather to those who lost their jobs
Covid disrupts lives of young women from North-East who’ve had to leave their jobs and go back home
Its relevance going forward is a million dollar question
Analysis of data from over 50 years shows that only gold moves inversely when equity markets record steep ...
The bellwether indices extended their strong surge over the past week, but face hurdles
Investors can choose from various schemes, based on their risk profile and life stage. The schemes invest in a ...
The NFRA found that there was deficiency in Sen’s direction, supervision, and review of the various facets of ...
Hygiene is the watchword at offices and factories, schools, gyms, hotels, multiplexes et al, as commercial ...
Schevaran pioneered the local manufacturing of world-class cleaning and hygiene products long before the ...
Home care for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases reduces the load on hospitals, but they must be monitored ...
For the last 10 years, Mumbai’s Kashish Queer Film Festival has been helming cinematic dialogue on alternative ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...