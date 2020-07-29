Telangana reports 1,764 new Covid-19 cases

Twelve persons have succumbed to Covid-19 in Telangana, taking the total number of deaths to 492. The State reported 1,764 new positive cases and 842 recoveries.

The State has 14,663 active cases, while 9,178 patients are under different stages of treatment in home and institutional isolation.

Telangana tested 18,858 samples (all numbers as of Tuesday night), taking the total number of samples tested to 3.98 lakh. Reports of 788 samples are awaited.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area reported 509 cases on Tuesday, while the Mechal district registered 158 cases.

There has been a steady increase in the number of cases in rural districts. Rangareddy district reported 147 cases, followed by Warangal Urban with 138 cases, Karimnagar with 93 cases and Sangareddy with 89 cases.

G Srinivasa Rao, Director of Public Health (Govt of Telangana), has said that 14,865 Covid-19 beds are available for patients in various government hospitals. This includes 1,351 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds and 2,233 beds with oxygen supply.

As many as 11,281 beds are available for Covid-19 patients who need isolation care.

Recovery rate

He said the State’s recovery rate is higher than that of the national average for recoveries. Of the total 58,906 Covid-19 patients in the State, as many as 43,751 have recovered from the viral infection. That’s a recovery rate of 74.3 per cent, against the national average of 64 per cent.

The fatality rate, too, is way lower than the national average. At 492 deaths, the State has a fatality rate of 0.84 per cent, far lower than the national average of 2.26 per cent.

Of the 492 patients who succumbed to the infection, 46.13 per cent didn’t have any co-morbidities, while the remaining 53.87 per cent were suffering from different co-morbidities.