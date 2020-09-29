Telangana reports 2,072 new Covid-19 cases

From Sherlock to Feluda: What’s in a name, it’s detection all the same
Sherlock Holmes, Feluda... it sounds like a feast for a detective novel geek. Only, these are detections all ...
Telangana has reported 2,072 new Covid-19 positive cases as it tested 54,308 samples on Monday. The total number of active cases in the State stands at 29,477, with 23,934 of them getting treatment under home or institutional isolation.
According to the media bulletin released on Tuesday, as many as 2,259 patients have recovered from the viral infection, taking the total number of patients that recovered from the infection to 1,58,690.
The recovery rate (the number of people recovered versus the total number of people infected) has gone up to 83.83 per cent from about 81 per cent last week. This is marginally higher than the national average of 82.88 per cent.
Nine patients succumbed to the infection on Monday, taking the total number of Covid fatalities to 1,116.
The case fatality rate (the number of people who succumbed versus the total number of people infected) stands at 0.58 per cent as against the national average of 1.57 per cent.
The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has reported 283 cases. This is followed by Rangareddy district with 161 cases and Medchal district with 160 cases.
