Telangana reports 2,239 new Covid-19 cases

Telangana has reported 2,239 new Covid-19 positive cases as 11 patients have succumbed to the viral infection on Friday.

As many as 2,281 patients have recovered from the infection, taking the total number of people recovered so far to 1,52,441, according to the media bulletin released on Saturday. The recovery rate (the number of people recovered versus the total number of people infected) now stands at 82.90 per cent as against the national average of 81.98 per cent.

The case fatality rate (the number of people died versus the total number of people infected) is pegged at 0.59 per cent as against the national average of 1.58 per cent. The total number of active cases stands at 30,334, with 24,683 patients taking treatment in the home or institutional isolation.

The State tested 58,925 samples, with results of 882 people are awaited.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported 316 cases. This is followed by Rangareddy district with 192 cases, Medchal district with 164 and Nalgonda district with 141 cases.