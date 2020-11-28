Telangana reports 753 new Covid-19 cases on Friday

Telangana reported 753 new Covid-19 positive cases and three deaths due to the viral infection on Friday.

As many as 952 patients have recovered from the infection, taking the total number of recovered so far to 2.56 lakhs, according to a media bulletin released on Saturday.

The recovery rate has gone up slightly to 95.49 per cent on Friday from 95.40 the previous day. The State’s recovery rate is higher than the national average of 93.70 per cent.

The State, which tested 41,991 samples on Friday, has 10,637 active cases, with 8,459 patients taking treatment in home or institutional isolation.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported 133 new cases, followed by Medchal-Malkajgiri district with 78 cases and Rangareddy district with 71 cases.