Telangana reports 753 new Covid-19 cases on Friday

Will Magnite be Nissan’s Magnum Opus?
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
Telangana reported 753 new Covid-19 positive cases and three deaths due to the viral infection on Friday.
As many as 952 patients have recovered from the infection, taking the total number of recovered so far to 2.56 lakhs, according to a media bulletin released on Saturday.
The recovery rate has gone up slightly to 95.49 per cent on Friday from 95.40 the previous day. The State’s recovery rate is higher than the national average of 93.70 per cent.
The State, which tested 41,991 samples on Friday, has 10,637 active cases, with 8,459 patients taking treatment in home or institutional isolation.
The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported 133 new cases, followed by Medchal-Malkajgiri district with 78 cases and Rangareddy district with 71 cases.
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
Airlines issue flight delay/cancellation certificates for those looking to furnish proof
While the US regulator has cleared the aircraft’s return to the skies, its European counterpart has ...
Not too big, not too small, and better priced than the Pro models
Four financial ratios can alert you early to brewing trouble in a lender
Here’s how the recent increase in threshold for tax concession will help
I bought a flat (first-time home-buyer) in August 2019 for ₹58 lakh. I have taken a home loan of ₹40 lakh, ...
B Gopkumar of Axis Securities thinks that SEBI’s new norms, while good for the market, will shrink F&O volume ...
The new heroes in town are businesspeople, at least in a new crop of biopics emerging from the Indian film ...
On this day in 1895, the first American automobile race took place between Chicago and Evanston. This quiz is ...
A leopard that strikes fear in a Himalayan valley and awe in the heart of a visitor
The ‘changing of the guard’ ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on November 28 highlights the Indian soldier’s ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...