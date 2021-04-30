Telangana reports 7,646 new Covid cases and 53 deaths on thursday

As many as 53 patients have died to the Covid-19 infection in Telangana and 7,646 new positive cases reported in the State on Thursday.

The number of samples tested continued to be low as the State tested 77,000 samples on Thursday as against one lakh samples a day a few days ago.

The number of active cases mounts to 77,727, with Hyderabad region reporting 1,441 and Medchal district with 631 new cases.

Meanwhile, vaccination drive in the State continues to be sluggish due to poor supplies of vaccines. On Thursday, the State administered 72,000 doses only, taking the total administered doses to 46 lakh.

But of these, only 5.96 lakh people only have received both the doses, indicating a huge demand for vaccine doses.