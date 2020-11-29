Telangana reports 805 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths on Saturday

Telangana has reported 805 new Covid-19 positive cases and four deaths due to the viral infection on Saturday.

The State, which tested 46,280 samples on Saturday, has 10,490 active cases, with 8,367 patients taking treatment in home or institutional isolation, according to a media bulletin released on Sunday.

As many as 948 patients have recovered from the infection, taking the total number of recoveries to 2.57 lakhs.

The recovery rate (the total number patients recovered versus the total number of patients infected with the virus) has gone up marginally to 95.56 per cent from 95.49 the previous day. The national recovery rate is put at 93.7 per cent.

The case fatality rate (the number of people succumbed to the virus versus the total number of people infected with the virus) stands at 0.54 per cent as against the national average of 1.5 per cent.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has reported 131 cases, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri district with 82 cases and Rangareddy district with 58 cases.