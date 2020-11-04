Telangana s GSDP at Rs 6.63 lakh crore in FY’ 20: Report

Apple’s iPad Air 2020: Best of the lot
This tablet almost beats the iPad Pro and is in a perfect compact size for both work and play
Telangana’s real gross state domestic product has grown to Rs 6.63 trillion (Rs 6.63 lakh crore) in 2019-20 from Rs 4.16 trillion (Rs 4.16 lakh crore) in 2014, according to a report by Knight Frank India.
This resulted in a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.08 per cent, said the report.
The growth rate is higher than the national real GDP CAGR of5.7 per cent during the sameperiod, it said.
The report WFH, #WorkfromHyderabad which was launched on Wednesday said the driver of the state economic growth has been the tertiary sector (services sector) dominated by the information technology (IT) services.
Telangana IT/ITeS exports contributed a revenue of Rs 1.25 lakh crore during the last fiscal with 18 per cent annual growth against Rs 1.9 lakh crore in 2018-19, the report said.
The city is the second largest contributor to the revenues from IT exports in the country and is home to global bigwigs like Google, Amazon, Microsoft and Facebook, it further said.
Meanwhile, Telangana Minister for IT and Industries inaugurated Knight Frank Indias new office in Dallas Centre, Knowledge City, located in the premier IT hub of the city, a press release said.
This tablet almost beats the iPad Pro and is in a perfect compact size for both work and play
The pros & cons are obvious. Some ‘jugaad’ engineering may help create a safe EV ecosystem
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
The healthy pick-up seen in the recent September quarter should continue
The company’s plans to de-commoditise the business and demand through the Centre’s water and sanitation ...
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
BL Research BureauThe stock of market behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) crashed nearly 9 per cent on Monday ...
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
A change of guard at the White House may calm fears in capitals and drawing rooms, but will not alter the ...
It’s the 90th birthday of Michael Collins, the third astronaut on the Apollo XI Mission, who stayed in the ...
Let loose those piercing, blood-curdling shrieks of laughter
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...