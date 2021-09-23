Telangana sanctions ₹5,000 cr for sewerage master plan

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
The Telangana government has announced a Sewerage Master Plan, seeking to set up 62 Sewerage Treatment Plants (STP) in Hyderabad, keeping in view the current and future requirement for sewer water treatment infrastructure.
The State Government has announced a support of ₹5,000 crore to the GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) to increase its sewage water treatment infrastructure.
The consultant appointed by the State Government to prepare the Master Plan had estimated that the sewerage burden of the city would be doubled to 3,715 mld (million litres a day) in 2051 from the present level of 1950 mld.
Keeping in view the future sewerage treatment requirements, the consultant recommended setting up of 62 STPs – 31 in the GHMC area and an equal number around the Outer Ring Road.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Nifty of 2020-21 has shades of Sensex of 2006-07, but fundamentals today are starkly different
The benchmark indices, which gave up the gains made in the week on Friday, seem to have limited upside
Target maturity funds offer predictable returns if you stay put till maturity
When businesses are pressured, this book guides one to harness resources better to grow profitably
A Slow Fire Burning, while thoroughly intriguing and captivating, leaves you emotionally drained
Expertise comes with experience and can be leveraged to make it on your own
Your brand is also about how the world perceives you
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...