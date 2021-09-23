National

Telangana sanctions ₹5,000 cr for sewerage master plan

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on September 23, 2021

To set up 62 Sewerage Treatment Plants

The Telangana government has announced a Sewerage Master Plan, seeking to set up 62 Sewerage Treatment Plants (STP) in Hyderabad, keeping in view the current and future requirement for sewer water treatment infrastructure.

The State Government has announced a support of ₹5,000 crore to the GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) to increase its sewage water treatment infrastructure.

The consultant appointed by the State Government to prepare the Master Plan had estimated that the sewerage burden of the city would be doubled to 3,715 mld (million litres a day) in 2051 from the present level of 1950 mld.

Keeping in view the future sewerage treatment requirements, the consultant recommended setting up of 62 STPs – 31 in the GHMC area and an equal number around the Outer Ring Road.

