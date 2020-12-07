Telangana sanctions ₹7,300 crore for Rythu Bandhu this rabi season

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has asked the Finance Department to release ₹7,300 crore for the second phase of Rythu Bandhu disbursals in the current agricultural season. The disbursals for the rabi season will begin from December 27.

Under the Rythu Bandhu, over 50 lakh farmers in the State will get an assistance of ₹5,000 an acre in the kharif and rabi seasons each for every acre they own. The scheme is not applicable for tenant farmers. The farmers can use the money to buy seeds, pesticides or fertilisers.

Taking stock of the implementation of the programme here on Monday, the Chief Minister has asked the officials to focus on the small farmers first and complete the process by January 7. “Deposit the amount directly into the bank accounts of the farmers. You must cover each and every eligible farmer,” he said.

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, and Principal Secretary (Agriculture) Janardhan Reddy were present.