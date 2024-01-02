Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has appealed to the NITI Aayog to ensure higher allocations to the State by the 16th Finance Commission.

The Chief Minister also asked the planning body to allocate funds for developing infrastructure facilities in the health and educational sectors.

The Chief Minister made this appeal to a NITI Aayog delegation, led by its Vice-Chairman Suman Kumar Bery and member Vijay Kumar Saraswat, who met him at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

Funds sought

During the meeting, the Chief Minister reminded the delegation about the pending funds of ₹1,800 crore for the Backward Districts Development Grant, a promise made under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act in 2014.

The Chief Minister also sought Central support in preparing a roadmap for developing Hyderabad as a pollution-free urban growth hub.

Citing the example of the Sabarmati riverfront and Namami Gange projects, the Chief Minister wanted the planning body to provide technical assistance to develop the Musi river front.

“The meeting highlighted the importance of sharing innovative governance practices and successful models. NITI Aayog encouraged the State to showcase and adopt practices that have demonstrated success in addressing local challenges,” a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office said.

It also discussed the importance of building skills among youth pursuing graduation courses in engineering colleges in the State with a special focus on Artificial Intelligence, cybersecurity and data sciences.

State Institution for Transformation

They also discussed a proposal to establish a State Institution for Transformation (SIT) in the State under the State Support Mission, a Central scheme that seeks to strengthen the capacities of the States.

The NITI Aayog delegation wanted the State Government to participate in the agency’s Governing Council meetings for better collaborations and achieving a shared vision.

The Chief Minister assured constructive support and cooperation for all the initiatives of the NITI Aayog.

